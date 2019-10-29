Volunteers wanted to assist veterans with hearing loss or tinnitus

A charity is urging people to consider volunteering to support older veterans whose lives have been distressed by hearing loss or tinnitus.

Action on Hearing Loss Scotland is looking for people to give a few hours each month for its Hearing Forces service, which is part of the Unforgotten Forces partnership led by Poppyscotland, providing veterans aged 65 or over with vital information and support to help them to cope with hearing loss or tinnitus.

The volunteers are trained to clean, re-tube and adjust NHS hearing aids and provide vital information about ways to reduce the impacts of tinnitus and advice about assistive equipment, such as amplified telephones or personal listeners, which can make everyday life easier.

Action on Hearing Loss Scotland’s Caroline McDonald said: “We’d be delighted to speak with people who are interested in volunteering to help older veterans to hear more clearly so that they can participate in conversations with family, friends or neighbours and remain active in their community.”

Frankie Lydon, who volunteers with the service, added: “I really enjoy volunteering for Hearing Forces and seeing the difference I make to an older veteran’s life by just having a chat and a laugh with them, and helping to get their hearing aid working again.”

For more details, email hearing.forces@hearingloss.org.uk or call/text 07388 227407.