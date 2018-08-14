Allford returns to Alford with anniversary celebration

AllFord at Grampian Transport Museum, Alford, this Sunday (August 19) promises to be the best ever, the organisers believe.

The popular event was forced to cancel last year due to a tragic accident during a private hire of the museum’s track but is returning on a year which has some very significant anniversaries for the Blue Oval, which AllFord celebrates.

In 1968 two of the most iconic Fords of the 90s were launched – the Escort and the Capri. To mark this occasion the organisers will display 50 of the Escorts entered - mostly Mark 1s and 2s - in a giant 50 in the centre of the arena.

These cars will be part of the record entry of more than 230 Fords on display from the Model T through to the very latest newly launched Ford Focus, a model which also celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

The new Focus will be having its first public outing in the north east thanks to AllFord supporter Lawrence of Kemnay and Ford Motor Co, who will also be in attendance.

Cars will be attending from all over Scotland with a number of very rare examples, and even some extremely rare and little-known Ford cycles.

An event spokesman said” “We are delighted with the support shown for AllFord this year. Ford has a special place in the hearts of motorists in the north east, with many real enthusiasts with individual, much-loved cars and some nationally important private collections.

“AllFord is an opportunity for the public to take a walk down memory lane enjoying these cars whilst also seeing some of the very latest motoring technology. It will be a brilliant day out.”

During the afternoon there will be judging for vehicle presentation with prizes for winners and runners-up in many classes. One of the most popular this year will be the People’s Choice, voted for entirely by the people there on the day, with the winner receiving a very special trophy in memory of Bob Shepherd, of Station Garage, Torphins and Aberdeen, who died in February.

There will be a tribute to Bob, who was a real Ford enthusiast and a member of the organising team. Ten of his collection of ‘fast Fords’ will be on display, including the ex-Colin Macrae rally Ford Focus.

New for 2018 will be a display of Ford-powered racing and rally cars on a grid in front of the grandstand. For those whose enthusiasm is stimulated by these cars the Ford display will include racing simulators to test your driving skills.

Lawrence of Kemnay will not only be bringing a range of the latest cars and SUVs, they will also be demonstrating the new self-parking technology live on their stand throughout the day.

As well as the car displays there are some big trucks, a bouncy truck for the children and a range of interesting trade and catering stands. AllFord at Alford will be open to the public at 11.30am – 4pm on Sunday. Entry will cost £6 for adults, £5 for concessions and £1 for children aged three to 15. Children under three and free and for a family (two adults and 2 children) it will cost £11. Visitors to AllFord will also be able to visit the museum for half price on the day. All details are on the museum website at www.gtm.org.uk