Auction and community fun for Drumoak and Durris

The Drumoak and Durris Community group is holding a combined fund-raising auction and family funday on Saturday, September 1 from 2pm to midnight.

With more than 80 auction items up for grabs, donated by local people and businesses, chairman Duncan Wight said that he is anticipating a great event.

He continued: “We initially held the auction in May but as there were so many other competing events that weekend, turnout was low and we could not justify holding the auction when we had so many items of very high value donated.

“We made the decision to postpone the auction which will now go ahead on September 1. We have loads of items to auction including fishing permits for the Dee and the Feugh, local businesses offering services and goods some of which are to the value of £500, spa and therapy vouchers, meal vouchers, some beautiful gifts, hand made locally crafted items and many more interesting and varied lots.

“The list of items will be published on our FB page over the next few weeks so keep a look out for information.”

For the funday there will also be a bouncy castle, beer tent, barbecue, teas, live music and other games and stalls.

The community group is a constituted not for profit group which aims to bring the local community together through social events such as the bonfire and fireworks display and Christmas Tree event as well as the funday.

Any money raised will be used to fund future events and also to purchase equipment which can be of use to the whole community.

Duncan added: “We are hoping the community will enjoy this event and rally round the DDCG to help make this event a success. We rely on a very few people at present who work very had to organise and run things in the weeks running up to the Auction and Funday and also to be there on the day and clear up afterwards”

Anyone willing to volunteer to help at the event can contact Duncan on 07831 855916 or at Trees are Us office on 01330 811459