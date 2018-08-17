Club mounts new exhibition

Deeside Camera Club is once again holding a photo exhibition at World Horse Welfare’s Belwade Farm Visitor Centre near Aboyne.

The free event will be open to the public from next Saturday, August 25 until Sunday, September 9 inclusive during the visitor centre’s opening hours, Wednesday to Sunday 10am to 4pm.

A number of club members will be exhibiting prints of their work from a variety of interests.

The centre can be found by turning off the A93 just opposite the White Cottage to the east of Aboyne.

Photographers of all abilities are always welcome to meetings. The club meets most weeks on a Wednesday at 7.30pm from September to May.

Meetings are held in the Visitor Centre of Belwade Farm. More details can be found on the club website at www.deesidecameraclub.org.