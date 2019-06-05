Could your group use a cash grant of up to £1,000?

Are you a community group or organisation located in the Cairngorms National Park in need of some funds?

Applications open this week for The Cairngorms Trust’s Community Grants Scheme, where groups can apply for up to £1000.

From June 7 to the end of August, applications can be submitted for projects that are focused on: Infrastructure or access; wildlife or nature or local culture.

Applications will close on the August 5 with decisions being made by the end of the month.

The Cairngorms Trust ran a similar grants scheme in 2016 where it funded the Aboyne Canoe Club; Badenoch & Strathspey Visually Impaired Group ; Balneden Steading - Cycle Tourist Facilities; Equal Adventures - Inclusion Training with Disabled People 2016; Grantown Initiative - Grantown Forward - The Masterplan; Grantown YMCA Community Centre - Y-Engage; Highland Aspen Group - Doubling the Capacity of the Highland Aspen Group Nursery

Nancy Chambers, Cairngorms Trust Manager explained: “Our aim is to support local communities and encourage projects that protect and enhance the landscapes, wildlife and local culture in the National Park. To do this, we are taking a new approach here in the Cairngorms by starting up a charity to seek donations to fund community projects.

Full details can be found on the Cairngorms Trust website: www.cairngormstrust.org.uk or contact Nancy Chambers directly by email at: cairngormstrust@cairngorms.co.uk.