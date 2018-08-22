Daily Mile to feature at gathering for the first time

The groundbreaking children’s fitness initiative The Daily Mile will be part of the Lonach Highland Gathering’s famous programme of events for the first time.

The Lonach Highland and Friendly society has joined forces with The Daily Mile to bring the popular initiative to the Gathering and Games to encourage Aberdeenshire children to get active and join in 15 minutes of daily activity.

Founder of The Daily Mile, Elaine Wyllie, will be present on the day to call on Aberdeenshire school children to get moving and to mark the first ever non-competitive event to ever take place at The Lonach Highland Gathering.

School children will complete The Daily Mile at Lonach in the event’s main arena and will be led in by a local pipe band. Children will walk, jog or run The Daily Mile from 12.45pm to 1pm and will finish ahead of The Lonach Highlanders’ march in at 1pm.

The Daily Mile is a simple, free and profoundly simple initiative where children and adults run, jog or walk for fifteen minutes every day. The campaign has seen its strongest ever growth in 2018. Over 4,500 schools - more than one million children - have signed up while research findings from the Universities of Stirling and Edinburgh confirmed the initiative boosts activity levels in class and improves fitness and body composition. In June the UK Government announced that The Daily Mile would be a key measure in its strategy to halve childhood obesity by 2030.

Founder of The Daily Mile. Elaine Wyllie won the Pride of Britain Teacher of the Year Award in 2015 for her contribution towards the success of the programme in Scotland. She is now rolling the programme out across the whole of the UK as a simple method to help improve fitness among school children and provide a serious solution to prevent obesity across the country.