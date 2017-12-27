Ethiopia mission to raise vital funds

A local optical assistant recently competed in the 2017 Great Ethiopian Run in aid of Vision Aid Overseas (VAO), raising £2,600 for people in developing countries.

Nicholas Reid, from Specsavers Westhill, joined 44,000 other runners – including 22 colleagues from Specsavers – in Addis Ababa for the world’s highest altitude 10,000m road race. The event was founded in 2001 by former athlete and current president of the athletics federation, Haile Gebreselassie.

Nicholas raised the vital funds with the help of store staff, friends, family and generous customers, and the team – who are still collecting donations – hope they can raise £57,000 collectively. They flew from London to Addis Ababa on 22 November, allowing time to acclimatise, soak up some of the culture and heritage of Ethiopia and see some of VAO’s work first-hand.

Nicholas sid: ‘The run was a fantastic experience. It was great fun to participate with the team from Specsavers and the money we all raised, and are still raising, will help VAO to change the lives of some of the world’s most marginalised people through the provision of good sight.’