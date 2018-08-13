Gliding club unveils new equipment

Deeside Gliding Club unveiled its new aerobatic glider and flight simulator at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the weekend.

The ceremony was performed by Claire Bruce, chairwoman of VisitAberdeenshire.

The simulator, which features three wide projection screens, is designed to reduce time and cost to first solo by letting student pilots practise manoeuvres before trying the same in a real glider with the added advantage that it can be done at any time of day and no matter what the weather is like.

Robert Henderson, former head of chemistry at Inverurie Academy, passed away recently and his legacy to the club has paid for the new facility and his family were represented by his cousin William Burnett.

The club is open to all offering solo flights for those aged over 14 with all instruction by qualified instructors to a national syllabus and is open seven day between April and the end of October, and at weekends at other times.

The UK Mountain Soaring Competition will be held at Aboyne in early September with thousands of cross country Km to be flown by contestants, with many flights up to 20,000 feet. Gliders can be tracked on https://glidertracker.de/ and scrolling or zooming as required.