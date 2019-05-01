Soaking up the stars at Kielder Waterside in Northumberland

Whether you’re looking for an all-action adventure holiday, a romantic retreat or an al fresco bliss of warm bubbles just perfect for a spot of stargazing, Landal Kielder Waterside in the heart of Northumberland is the epitome of the great outdoors.

Set in an abundance of greenery around the stunning 26-mile shoreline of the largest manmade lake in Northern Europe, from picturesque strolls and leisurely woodland walks, to archery, Crazy Karts and adrenaline-filled bike trails, breaks at this award-winning park can be as laid back or activity-packed as you choose.

GET ACTIVE OR SIMPLY RELAX

With a full range of Go Active pursuits to choose from, plus indoor heated pool, sauna, steam room, gym and spa, days offer an array of leisure, relaxation and exploration – whilst nightfall under the darkest skies in England is a star-studded spectacle to lay back and soak up in style.

Nestled in the tranquil midst of the forest, our lodge was a Willow Platinum Swim; spacious, luxurious and furnished to the highest standards with two double bedrooms and one twin, all with TV, superb sociable kitchen and open plan lounge with patio doors leading out to a barbecue deck and the piece de resistance – the amazing, and simply huge, outdoor swim spa pool. Blessed with long, clear winter nights during our stay, at the first hint of dusk my husband, two teenage children and I would excitedly congregate in illuminated bubbles for hours of star-struck constellation spotting, enjoying the boundless beauty above whilst the soothing jets massaged away the day. Breathing in crisp black night by flickering chimnea light, we were captivated until long after midnight, listening to the hoot of owls and the nocturnal rustle of wildlife as we savoured priceless family time away from distraction, at one with nature.

STARGAZING

Primly positioned and perfect for the ultimate stargazing experience, situated just beyond the park is Kielder Observatory, from where the breath-taking Aurora Borealis has been seen and photographed many times.

On special nights you can chat to astronomers, take a tour and head out onto the observation deck to view moon craters, distant galaxies and glittering star clusters through the telescopes whilst exploring the spiritual and scientific history of the Northern Lights … and maybe even catching a rare glimpse of the magnificent phenomenon.

Kielder Waterside is home to a variety of activities

IN THE MOOD FOR FOOD

From starry nights to five-star dining, Landal’s on-site bar and eatery The Boat Inn serves up a fresh, locally-sourced menu in picture-perfect surroundings enhanced by panoramic views across the water. The ideal alternative to dining al fresco at your lodge, the hearty menu boasts an array of hot and cold snacks, speciality coffees and delicious cakes along with a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Secluded in the tranquil heart of the Kielder forest, Landal’s beautiful lodges range from traditional cosy, two-bedroomed pet-friendly accommodation to top-of the range luxurious hot tub retreats such as the deluxe Spa, Platinum and Aurora range.

Add to this a 24-hour shop with off licence, BBQ area, games cabin with table tennis and pool tables, birds of prey centre, mini golf and much, much more, it’s easy to see why families choose Landal time and time again for memorable days – and truly unforgettable nights.

TRAVEL FACTS

A 3-night break in the Willow Platinum Swim Lodge at Landal Kielder Waterside for up to four people costs from £725

off-peak, peak costs from £1,795. Visit www.landal.co.uk

or call 0345 498 6200.

My family and I explored by bike 22 sculptures set around the 27-mile coastline of the Kielder Reservoir.

Family fun at Kielder Waterside

Relax in illuminated bubbles and enjoy hours of constellation spotting while soothing jets massage away the day.

The lodges open plan kitchen and lounge with patio doors lead out to a barbecue deck.