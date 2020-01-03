The Entertainer and The Salvation Army are finding old toys new homes

A family-owned high street toy retailer has announced the return of The Big Toy Rehoming campaign, in partnership with The Salvation Army.

The campaign will run across all The Entertainer’s stores until the end of January, and calls on families to take part in a New Year’s clear out, giving toys at the bottom of the toy box a chance to bring smiles to new faces.

The initiative aims to reduce the number of toys that could find their way into landfill by giving toys no longer played with a new lease of life, whilst aiming to support the 4.1 million underprivileged children living in poverty across the UK via The Salvation Army.

Thanks to generous donations from in June and September 2019, The Entertainer rehomed an incredible 16,000 toys, which could have found its way into landfill.

Gary Grant, founder and executive chairman of The Entertainer, said: “We are incredibly proud to announce the return of The Big Toy Rehoming campaign alongside The Salvation Army.

“It has been especially brilliant to receive feedback from those both on the receiving end of donations and kind families donating, with words of encouragement and praise for the campaign.

“Last year was a phenomenal success and we hope to continue to increase the number generous donations we receive for 2020.”

Kirk Bradley is head of corporate partnerships at Salvation Army Trading Company, which operates the toy collections on behalf of The Salvation Army.

He said: “Donations from the last Big Toy Rehoming campaign hugely helped in continuing to provide practical and emotional support for vulnerable people in the UK.

“It’s such a worthwhile cause and we’re looking forward to the public joining in as they declutter their homes after the festive season.”

The Big Toy Rehoming campaign will run until January 31, across the The Entertainer stores. Those looking to donate toys to The Entertainer don’t need to worry about including packaging, but all toys must have a CE label or marking for safety reasons.

