Time to have say on national park consultation document

There are just a few weeks left to comment on the next Cairngorms Nature Action Plan, with consultation ending on September 14.

The Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) is asking people to give their views on the draft plan for 2018-2023. It sets out what it considers the most important priorities and provides a focus for the work of partners. The plan’s key elements are landscape scale conservation, focused action for priority species and ensuring that people can get involved.

For more information or to take part go to http://cairngorms.co.uk/consultation/cnap18/ The draft plan can also be viewed at the park authority office in Ballater and is available at libraries and council offices throughout the park area.