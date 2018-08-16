Top award for care home staff members

Team members from Caring Homes’ seven Scottish care homes gathered together at Marchglen Care Centre in Fishcross, this week for the company’s Scottish Recognition Awards.

It is the third year that the awards have been held and colleagues, residents and relatives were asked to nominate across nine categories: Nurse of the Year, Nurse Newcomer, Care & Support, Care Newcomer, Meaningful Activities, Nutrition/Eating Well, Management/Leadership, Specialist Adult Care and Support Services.

Three of the top awards were presented to colleagues at Hawkhill House in Milltimber with the Care Newcomer award going to Lissys Astroza, Nurse of the Year to Sarah Borthwick and Meaningful Activities to Jacqueline Zenteno.

Carer Lissys Astroza started work at Hawkhill House in January and was described by those who nominated her as having “a very caring, intuitive and warm approach”.

Home Manager Mel Shearer said; “Lissys maintains a professional demeanour at all times. Listening to her engage and communicate with our residents with her kind and caring nature brings a joy to me as a manager as this is the kind of care we promote for our home.”

Nurse Sarah Borthwick is very highly thought of among her team and described as ‘a joy’ to work with. One of her nominations describes her as an ‘exceptional nurse’ who is always mindful of the needs of others and encourages her colleagues in every way she can.

Activities co-ordinator Jacqueline Zenteno has improved the variety and amount of activities for the residents at Hawkhill House and has also been key in putting together a newsletter for relatives.

Caring Homes Managing Director Tracey Fletcher-Ray presented the recognition awards as well as long service awards for 10, 15 and 20 years. More than 30 long service presentations were made re-presenting more than 370 years of service by colleagues in Scotland.

Tracey said; “It is fantastic to be able to recognise these achievements and all the great work which is done by Caring Homes in Scotland.”