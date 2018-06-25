A busy year for local councillor

A Deeside councillor has been reflecting on her first year in the role.

Eileen Durno was elected to the Banchory and Mid-Deeside ward at the council elections in May last year.

The SNP politician has experienced a busy 12 months.

She serves on the Marr Area Committee, the Communities Services Committee and is a substitute on the Education and Children’s Committee.

She is the council’s representative on the Marr Area Community Safety Group and recently became a champion for Fresh Water Pearl Mussels.

The councillor said: “‘Myself and the other two ward councillors may have different wider political views but we work extremely well together on issues important to the wider community, which in my opinion, is what constituents prefer and appreciate.”