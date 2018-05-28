‘Ali’s Athletes’ do him proud in 10k

A 100-strong team of runners have raised more than £24,000 from a 10k in memory of a Westhill man who lost a battle with brain cancer.

Family members Graham, Steven and Linda Repper, along with dozens of supporters, ran the BHGE in Aberdeen for The Repper Brothers Fund in aid of The Brain Tumour Charity.

Ali Repper died last year aged 27 after being diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour in 2013.

The engineer set up ‘The Repper Brothers Fund’ and focused on raising money and awareness.

Since the formation of the supporters’ fund, they have raised more than £75,000.

The BHGE event had special significance for the Reppers as Ali himself ran the race twice, once with a leg fracture and the other while having a seizure after only 2k.

Brothers Graham and Steven have continued to raise awareness and funds for the charity in his name.

Graham thanked those who took part in the run.

He said: “It was an extremely special day and an incredible team effort.

“To see such a strong army of Ali’s Athletes kitted out in The Brain Tumour Charity t-shirts, inspired by Ali’s determination and positive outlook on life, was a truly heart-warming experience.

“Ali’s Athletes brought runners of all abilities, older and younger together, united by one common goal to raise vital funds and awareness for the battle against brain tumours.

“We are so proud of the whole team and can’t thank them all enough for their amazing efforts.”

Katie Grier, the charity’s community fundraiser, praised the effort.

She said: “The Repper family have done an incredible job at not only raising vital funds for the charity through the fund but also to raise much needed awareness on brain tumours.

“We rely on the support of the local community and individuals taking on challenges like the BHGE 10k to help The Brain Tumour Charity get closer to finding a cure.”