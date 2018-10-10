Appeal after pedestrian injured

Police are seeking witnesses following a serious road accident in Banchory.

A 51-year-old woman was struck by a black Nissan Qashqai as she crossed the High Street shortly before 5pm on Tuesday.

The woman is being treated for serious injuries in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The occupants of the vehicle were uninjured.

Sergeant Rob Warnock said: “Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are at an early stage and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the black Nissan Qashqai or the female pedestrian prior to the incident to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2666 of October 9.”