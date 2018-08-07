Appeal to help pet owners

An urgent appeal has been launched for pet care helpers in the Ballater and Crathie area.

The Cinnamon Trust is a national charity whose volunteers help people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness by offering all kinds of pet support.

The organisation needs dog walking volunteers to help a resident in the Ballater and Crathie area with walks for Lucy, an 11-year-old medium sized, mixed breed.

A spokeswoman for the trust said: “What happens if illness, injury or just the fact that we all get older eventually affects our ability to look after our four-legged companions?

“A large number of elderly or ill pet owners become very worried about their ability to care for their pets, feeling that their only option is to rehome them.

“This is where our national network of dedicated volunteers steps in to offer support enabling them to stay together.

“We’ll walk the dog for a housebound owner, we’ll foster pets when owners need hospital care, we’ll fetch the cat food, even clean out the bird cage or litter trays.

She added that all volunteers help in the ways that are most appropriate to them.

Teams take it in turn to visit housebound owners to take the dog for a walk or to offer support in other ways.

If you would like to register or have a chat about registering, call Sally or Tressa direct on 01736 758707 or email sallycollins@cinnamon.org.uk or tressaherriott@cinnamon.org.uk