Armistice 100: Deeside and Donside to remember the fallen

Communities in Deeside and Donside are preparing to remember the fallen from world conflicts at Remembrance events this weekend.

Services will be held throughout the area as commemorations marking the centenary of the end of World War One come to a close.

In Banchory, two ceremonies will take place at the weekend.

On Saturday, a service will be held at the garden of remembrance at MacIntosh and Steven in High Street at 10.45am.

The names of the 51 local men who died in WW1 will be read out and wooden poppy crosses planted.

It is hoped to match them with 51 “poppy pebbles” painted by 2nd Banchory Brownies in a WW1 tribute, with the names of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The next day, the Remembrance Day parade will be held in the town.

A wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the Gordon Highlanders memorial at 9.20am, followed by a march to the war memorial at the town hall for further wreath-laying, and a bugler will play the Last Post.

The traditional parade will then follow along the High Street with the salute being taken by the Lord Lieutenant and the president of the local Legion Scotland branch.

Branch vice-chairman Chris Collins said: “It is particularly fitting this year as Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday fall on the same day.

“We would like to see as many people as possible turning up.

“It is a community event and is open to anyone to pay their respects.”

Meanwhile, a group of Banchory Academy S3-5 history students have returned from a school trip to WW1 battlefields.

They visited Ypres, Passchendaele and the Somme and took part in the daily Menin Gate Last Post ceremony by laying a wreath.

A group member said: “The trip allowed us to get a real glimpse of the true scale of the war to end all wars.”