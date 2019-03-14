Ballater chemist wins top award

A Deeside pharmacy has won a leading national award.

Davidsons Chemist in Ballater picked up the coveted Community Pharmacy Team of the Year Award.

The accolade was received at the recent Scottish Pharmacist Awards.

Davidsons impressed judges with its provision of a top pharmaceutical service in the local area.

Its team spirit was never more evident than when Storm Frank lashed the village at the end of December, 2015.

The shop was swamped by the floods, along with scores of homes and other businesses.

But, within two days, the service was up and running with a temporary dispensary set up with the help of Ballater Clinic.

Competition judges heard that after months of hard work, staff were finally able to return to a refurbished and redesigned pharmacy with every team member playing a role in building up the business again.

Jade Robertson, of Davidsons, said: “We are so delighted to receive the award.

“We were just so delighted to even be shortlisted and get the opportunity to come to the awards.

“We have such a great team in Ballater and this will only motivate us further.”

Jeremy Meader, of sponsor Numark, added: “For Numark it is a fantastic opportunity to recognise the great work in community pharmacy in Scotland.

“We are absolutely delighted for this Davidsons team, who serve their community so well.”