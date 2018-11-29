Banchory Community Council wants new members

Banchory Community Council is looking for new members.

Due to a recent change to the constitution, the maximum number has gone up to 14, leaving four vacancies.

The council covers a variety of issues from looking at and responding to major planning applications, to taking the lead in the Banchory Resilience Plan which would go into operation in the event of an emergency such as major flooding.

It also looks after the Banchory Community Fund which is open for applications from voluntary groups who need funding for projects to benefit local residents.

Mary Lennox, the current chair, said: “There’s so much more we could do if we had a few more members and I would encourage anyone who feels they could spend a few hours a month to contact us.

“I should be happy to meet them to discuss this and give them a fuller idea of what we do.

“I would also encourage groups in Banchory who are looking to raise funds to contact us and we can give them information on how to proceed.”

The council can be contacted at banchorycommunity@hotmail.com.