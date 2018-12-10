Banchory dancer fires up the Hydro crowd

A young performer from Banchory has followed in the footsteps of some of the world’s most celebrated entertainers by appearing in front of thousands at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro.

Anna Stidolph, training for a BA (hons) degree in dance at The MGA Academy of Performing Arts in Edinburgh, was taking part in Fire Up Scotland.

The learning experience was held to inspire young people to shape their own futures and attracted an audience of more than 8,000.

The former Banchory Academy pupil said: “I’ve wanted to be a professional dancer since I was a child so getting to perform at a venue like the SSE Hydro was a dream come true. It was by far the biggest audience I’ve ever performed for and I loved every minute.

“Through The MGA Academy, I’ve been given lots of opportunities to gain experience of working in the industry which has been great as it has prepared me for what to expect when I graduate.”

Last year, Anna, 19, impressed academy staff during an intensive audition in Edinburgh.

She received a letter of acceptance that allows her to live in Scotland while studying at a level equivalent to prestigious London performing arts colleges.

The MGA Academy became the first full-time professional training academy in Scotland to be awarded accreditation by CDMT, the UK’s quality assurance and membership body for the professional dance, drama and musical theatre industries.

Anna added: “I was very nervous ahead of my audition but it was actually good fun. When I heard I’d been offered a place, I was ecstatic.

“Since starting the course, I’ve improved so much as the tutors give us all lots of individual attention and push us to be the best we can be.

“When I graduate, I’d love to work as a performer on a cruise ship so I can travel the world while doing what I love.”

Drew Gowland, the academy’s co-founder and managing director, said: “We are constantly providing our students with opportunities to perform at high-profile events as we know how valuable work experience is when it comes to gaining employment in the industry.

“Anna and her classmates put on a great show at Fire Up Scotland and we were proud to have them represent us there.

“We are currently holding auditions for courses starting in September, 2019, and would welcome applications from people with similar aspirations to Anna.”