Banchory store evacuated amid ‘hazardous substance’ alert

A Deeside supermarket has been evacuated as fire crews deal with a potentially hazardous substance.

Morrisons in North Deeside Road, Banchory, has been cordoned off following this morning’s incident.

Specialist fire teams are at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 10.57am on Monday, March 2, to reports of a potentially hazardous substance within a supermarket premises in Banchory.

“Four fire appliances and a number of specialist resources have been mobilised to Morrisons on North Deeside Road, where crews remain in attendance.

“The supermarket has been evacuated, and a cordon remains in place.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a gas leak at Morrisons in Banchory, shortly before 11am.

“There is no police requirement to attend.”