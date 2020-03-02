Banchory store gas leak alert over

Emergency teams have been stood down following a gas leak alert at a Deeside store.

Shoppers and staff were evacuated from Morrisons in Banchory this morning and the building was cordoned off.

Specialist fire teams were called to the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.57am on Monday, March 2, to reports of a suspected gas leak within a supermarket premises in Banchory.

“Four fire appliances and a number of specialist resources were mobilised to Morrisons on North Deeside Road, where crews worked to make the area safe.

“The supermarket was evacuated, and a cordon put in place.

“The premises was thereafter passed to a company engineer, and crews left at 1.44pm. There were no casualties.”