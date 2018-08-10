Big day for care home resident

A resident at a Deeside care home has celebrated his birthday in style.

But it was no ordinary occasion for James Munro - he is 104!

James stays at Balhousie Alastrean Care Home at Aboyne and his big day fell on its annual summer fete.

The centenarian marked the celebration with residents, staff, relatives and members of the community.

Guests were treated to cake and live music, along with a visit from local charity Cycling Without Age Scotland.

The organisation provided rides for the residents in specially-developed rickshaws, allowing them to once again experience the freedom of riding a bike while staying warm and comfortable.

Dawn Gardiner, home manager at Balhousie Alastrean, said: “It was wonderful to see our residents out on the rickshaws and enjoying themselves so thoroughly.

“I’m also delighted that we were able to celebrate James’ big day whilst also connecting with our local community.

“We are already looking forward to doing it all again next year.”

All funds raised at the summer fete will go towards the home’s resident comfort fund.