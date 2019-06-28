Body found in search for Banchory woman

A body has been discovered in the search for a young Banchory woman missing on the Isle of Wight since Sunday.

Rosie Johnson, 22, was last seen at PGL Little Canada adventure centre where she worked in the village of Wootton.

An extensive search has been continuing to locate her and a body was found late this afternoon.

Hampshire Constabulary said that while a formal identification had still to take place, the family of Ms Johnson, from Glasgow, had been informed.

They added that at this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Ms Johnson is the niece of Edinburgh South MSP Daniel Johnson.

According to her social media profiles, she attended Banchory Academy and graduated from the University of Glasgow.