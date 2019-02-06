Braemar musician tipped for success

A young Braemar musician is being tipped for stardom.

Angus Upton is among BBC Radio Scotland’s top 25 artists to look out for in 2019.

Angus, 27, calls himself Youth Team, and is included in the list compiled by DJ Vic Galloway.

He has just released a new album, Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape, on streaming platform Spotify.

The former Braemar Primary and Aboyne Academy pupil was “late” to music, only starting to play guitar at 19.

Angus explained: “I have spent most of my life in Braemar, but was in Leith and Glasgow from about 21 through to nearly 25.

“I spent those years trying to get bands together or playing with different people but never managed to get anything proper going.

“I was about to turn 25 and had a sort of mini panic about not having done anything in music I had wanted.

“I made an album of electronic music on my laptop in the month or so before my 25th birthday that was featured on the front page of Bandcamp’s new and notable section. I felt super proud of it so spent the next year making music and getting another album together.”

Angus describes his latest album as “sort of John Carpenter soundtrack homage”.

He added: “I’m very proud of it and think it’s the best music I have made.”

The last month has been inspirational for the young musician with some of his tracks featuring on US television networks.

Angus said: “My dream would be to get to the point where enough people have heard of me and like my music to let me tour or to make enough of a living through music that I could afford to live in Braemar.

“Braemar is a great place to make music and I’m hugely inspired by the environment and character of the place.”