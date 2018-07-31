Bulk water boost for Deeside firm

The recent hot weather has led to increased business from an unexpected source for Ballater-based Deeside Mineral Water.

Whilst known for providing bottled water to supermarkets, hotels and restaurants, the family-owned company has been supplying many customers with 1000-litre containers of water as the dry spell affects private water supplies and springs.

The firm’s managing director Martin Simpson explained: “We have been supplying water to farmers, businesses and outdoor events in 1000-litre bulk containers.

“The hot weather and lack of rain has affected many businesses who depend on private water supplies which have either reduced or dried up.

“We’ve seen increased demand from companies that need clean water for their operations, but would not normally need to source it externally.”

There has also been an increased demand for the water as a high-quality ingredient in soft drinks and food products, and for large scale events, where bulk containers are set on pallets and taps connected to allow people to fill cups or bottles.

As a result, sales for the company in the second quarter are up 15% year on year.

The Deeside Water Company has also seen demand increase for its bottled water range with more than one million bottles sold since the start of May.

There is higher than normal demand in UK and export markets as the unusually hot weather affects the northern hemisphere.

Mr Simpson added; “Warm weather makes a big difference to demand and we always see an increase in sales during summer.

“This year has been particularly hot for a long period and we have been working flat out to keep up.

“Cuistomers in the UK, EU and Far East have all increased orders as the high temperatures persist.”