Aboyne B&B wins tourism award for second year in a row

A Deeside bed and breakfast business has won a leading tourism title for the second year running.

Lys-Na-Greyne in Aboyne lifted the trophy for the most hospitable B&B/Guest House at the Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards (ACSTA) last Friday.

ACSTA chair Alison Christie said: “Although there can only be one winner in each of the categories, the judges were incredibly impressed with all of the contenders.

“Once again we have seen that there is a tremendous amount of work going on – front of house and behind the scenes – to put the region on Scotland’s tourism radar.”

Winners will now go on to fly the flag for the area nationally at VisitScotland’s Scottish Thistle Awards, which take place in March.