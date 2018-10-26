Bakery seeks new operating hours

A North-east bakery is hoping to be making earlier deliveries from its sole remaining production facility.

Due to the closure of Chalmers Bakery at Bucksburn in Aberdeen, the company has transferred all production and wholesale orders to its Ballater bakery.

Ten more jobs have been created as a result, as well as increasing the workload required of the Golf Road bakery and extended operating hours.

Chalmers – which has operated in the City and Shire for 63 years – has told Aberdeenshire Council planners that the proposed new operating hours are vital to sustain the business and keep staff employed.

Currently, dispatches of products from the site cannot take place outwith the hours of 6.30am to 5pm Monday-Saturday.

Now the business wishes to begin dispatching orders at 4am Monday to Friday and 3am on a Saturday.

In a statement to planners, director Pamela Chalmers says if the retrospective application was to be fail, it would be of “great detriment” to the business.

“If the application was not successful,” she says “we unfortunately would not be able to fulfil our orders as required resulting in a major loss of business and jobs.”