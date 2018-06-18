Ballogie House gets top quality grading

A luxury Deeside self-catering house has achieved VisitScotland’s highest quality assurance grading.

Ballogie House, on the Ballogie estate, is one of only four self-catering properties in the area to have been awarded 5 stars from the national tourism organisation.

The estate already has another 5 star accolade for Potarch Lodge, awarded in 2016.

Malcolm Nicol, managing partner of Ballogie estate, said: “Achieving the VisitScotland 5 Star award underlines the recognition of Ballogie House as a luxury holiday let and exclusive use wedding and event venue.

“It recognises the high standards of our growing recreational business and is deserved reward for the enthusiasm, skill and commitment shown by our hospitality team.”

Jo Robinson, VisitScotland regional director said: “It is fantastic to see Aberdeenshire’s tourism offering enhanced by Ballogie House’s well-deserved achievement.

“High-quality self-catering accommodation is significant to our visitors, which is why VisitScotland’s QA gradings are so important to the tourism industry as a whole.”