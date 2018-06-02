Deeside firms expands into Highlands

A Deeside painting and decorating company has expanded into the Highlands.

R Davidson (Banchory) Ltd has bought Inverness firm Kelman Decorating.

The move will see Kelman’s team of 10 move over to R Davidson, boosting staff numbers to 100 across the two operational bases in Banchory and Inverness.

Established in 1930, R Davidson is one of the North-east’s longest-established home improvement contractors,

Kelman Decorating has been operating in the Highlands for 40 years.

Davidson’s managing director Trevor Mutch said: “We are excited about the opportunity to expand into the Highlands with such a skilled team at the fore.

“Inverness is a vibrant economy and we have already secured a good contract with a large housing development in the city and we have other opportunities in the pipeline for the business in the North.”