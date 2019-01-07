Deeside restaurant gets a new look

A Deeside country house hotel’s award-winning restaurant is undergoing a major refurbishment this month.

Douneside House in Tarland is closed for three weeks, reopening with the new look on January 26.

Luxury interior designers Goddard Littefair are behind the new design concept, aiming to bring the “outside inside”.

Lucy Robinson, from the designers, said: “Bringing the spirit of Douneside’s gardens and passion for their home-grown produce into the restaurant space, Goddard Littlefair set about creating a new heart for the house.

“A new ‘library’ restaurant will be an intimate dining space to enjoy Douneside’s renowned tasting menu whilst enjoying panoramic views across the Howe O’ Cromar.”

Douneside has the only three AA rosette restaurant in Aberdeen City and Shire.