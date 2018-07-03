Entries open for local shop window competition

Entries are open for this year’s Banchory and Crathes shop window competition.

The contest runs from Monday, July 9, until Friday, August 31.

The annual competiton invites people to “Spot the strange object in the window”.

Entry forms are available from Taylors of Banchory, Continental Cream, Banchory Library and Number One Community Hub.

They must be returned to Taylors by August 31 at 5pm.

The first three correct entries will be drawn at the same shop the following day at 3pm.

The competition is organised each year by Banchory Business Association (BBA) and is a popular event in the community during the summer months.