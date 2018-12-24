Graduates build a career

Housebuilder CALA Homes (North) Ltd has welcomed two university graduates to its Westhill team.

Gemma Rickaby and Katie McGill, both 22, secured their jobs through its two-year graduate scheme and are now firmly part of the company’s sales and marketing, and land and planning departments.

Gemma, originally from Aberdeen, studied international tourism management at Robert Gordon University and started out working part-time at a jewellers.

She has now settled into her role in the marketing and sales department.

Gemma said: “I’ve only been with CALA for a few months but I already feel like a core member of the team.

“It’s a really flexible learning environment. I get to work across a variety of tasks which gives me even more opportunity to learn.

“There’s a lot of responsibility in the job and you’re trusted to go ahead and get on with the task.

Katie studied urban planning and property development at Heriot Watt University and worked part-time at an estate agents before joining the land and planning team.

She said: “I had always been interested in planning and surveying and was looking for internships with planning consultants and housebuilders when I saw the CALA role advertised.

“I’m really enjoying the job. I love the planning and surveying side of things but it’s great to see the whole process – right from the purchase of the land, through the planning stages, onto building and finally sales.”