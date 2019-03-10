Increase in visitor numbers to Aberdeenshire sites

Visitor attractions in Deeside have experienced a busy 2018.

The Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA) has announced that numbers across the North-east grew significantly last year.

Notable increases were Crathes Castle (up 5%) and Drum Castle (up 8%) and Royal Lochnagar Distillery Visitor Centre (up 4%).

ASVA, which represents the interests of the key visitor attractions sector in Scotland, has more than 480 members comprising some of Scotland’s most popular and iconic castles, galleries, museums, historic houses, heritage sites, wildlife parks, gardens and leisure attractions.

Visits to sites in the Northern Region (which includes Aberdeen City and Shire and Moray, as well as Highland Council, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland), showed a collective increase of 5.2%, which follows a 12.8% increase in 2017.

Visitor numbers to the Macduff Marine Aquarium rose by 71%, largely driven by a joint ticket promotion with other Aberdeenshire attractions which boosted visits during the spring and autumn.

Commenting on a successful year for National Trust for Scotland properties across Aberdeenshire, general manager for the North East, Iain Hawkins,said: “Everything we do at the National Trust for Scotland is for the love of Scotland.

“It is great to see so many people sharing that with us by experiencing the places that make the North-east so special.”