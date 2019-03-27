It’s a marmalade hat trick for the castle team

The team at Kincardine Castle Kitchen are celebrating a hat-trick of success after winning gold for the third year in a row at the world’s most prestigious marmalade awards.

Kincardine Castle Kitchen’s Seville Orange Marmalade received a gold award in the artisan category of the Dalemain World’s Original Marmalade Awards announced in Penrith on Saturday, March 16.

It is the third year in a row that the Aberdeenshire marmalade, which is made in the traditional open pan style, has been awarded gold at the event which receives entries from across the globe.

The award-winning recipe was prepared by chefs Louisa Bradford and Rupert Holden at their base in Kincardine Castle on Royal Deeside and is available to buy from shops and farmers markets across Aberdeenshire.

The husband and wife team picked up the award at a special orange themed ceremony during the Dalemain Marmalade Festival where thousands of pots of marmalade faced the taste test.

The Marmalade Awards were founded in 2005 with the aim of preserving, growing and widening the traditional British custom of making marmalade. They have gone on to generate a global following and have inspired people from all over the world to get involved in making their own marmalade.

Louisa said: “To win the gold medal three years in a row is just amazing, a lot of work goes into making it.

“The whole process is done in a very traditional way in small batches. We chop all the fruit and squeeze all the juice by hand. It’s a lot of oranges! We are absolutely thrilled with the result and our customers seem to be very happy too!”

Kincardine Castle Kitchen produces preserves, biscuits and snacks which it sells through local retailers and farmers markets in Aberdeenshire.

The chefs also operate a pop-up restaurant at Kincardine Castle on the first Friday of the month where visitors can dine in the splendour of the great hall and enjoy a walk in the gardens.

A range of products from Kincardine Castle Kitchen, including the award-winning marmalade, is available to buy locally.