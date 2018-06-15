Mountain bike tourism ‘summit’

A meeting will be held in Banchory next week as part of major efforts to establish Aberdeenshire as an international mountain bike destination.

Hosted by Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland (DMBinS), the workshop is for any tourism business looking to service the needs of the growing mountain bike market.

It will explain the market, detail short and long term opportunities and highlight international best practice.

Chris Foy, CEO of VisitAberdeenshire, said: “We have launched our new strategy for tourism growth in Aberdeenshire and we recognise that mountain biking is one of our key competitive strengths and opportunity for ‘the Great Outdoors’.

“ We welcome all businesses to learn about the sector and grasp the opportunities which mountain biking will present over the next few years.”

Netco (North East Trail Centre Organisation) announced £10million plans last November for a mountain bike park and adventure centre with snow sports at Durris Forest.

A formal planning application is expected later in the year.

The workshop will be held in The Barn on Tuesday from 1-4pm.

Meanwhile, Marr area committee this week deferred until its next meeting an application for full planning permission for mountain bike trails on land around Pittenderich Cairn, Tarland.