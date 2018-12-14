MP hopes new premises can be found for Post Office branch

A local MP has offered hope that new premises can be found in Aboyne for the Post Office.

The branch at Station Square closed on November 30 due to the retirement of the postmaster. The Post Office said that efforts are ongoing to reinstate the service.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said: “It is regrettable that the Post Office branch in Aboyne has shut. I hope that it will only be a temporary situation.

“Hopefully, new premises can be found soon so that people are not without this local service for too long. Just last week, the Post Office announced that new premises had been found in Kemnay, after a similar situation when the local postmaster retired.

“We are seeing a decline in local services across rural communities in Scotland.

“It is important that Post Offices, high street banks and local amenities are maintained wherever possible.”