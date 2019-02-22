Positive feedback from Banchory business workshop

A business initiative in Banchory to help struggling local traders has been rated a success.

The town’s retail community has been battling to halt the decline of shops closing amid pressure from online and business rates.

Business Gateway recently organised a merchandising workshop which was held in the Douglas Arms Hotel.

Local councillor Ann Ross helped to arrange the event.

She told the Piper: “The merchandising workshop organised by Business Gateway went very well. There were 11 registrations, and 15 participants turned up.

“The atmosphere was very positive and there are a number of opportunities to be followed up by the Business Gateway Survive and Thrive, digital and information.

“Feedback was that the workshop was excellent and that people left with some good ideas.”

A tourism workshop is now planned for Wednesday, March 6, from 12.30–3.30pm at the same venue.

Speakers will present industry-specific knowledge across various areas including accommodation, entertainment, food and drink, hospitality and travel services.

Councillor Ross added: “This is an exciting event with some experienced and interesting speakers. It is important for our town centre to be vibrant and kept alive.

“For this to be achieved, we all need to support our local businesses, who in turn support our local community.”