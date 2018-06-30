Public forums will focus on rural broadband service

A local MP is hosting a series of public forums on rural broadband.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Conservative Andrew Bowie will give residents the opportunity to discuss problems they have with coverage and access.

Mr Bowie said that poor connections to homes and business remained one of the most common issues raised by constituents.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine ranks poorly on broadband speeds – 627th out of 650 Westminster constituencies.

The forums will be at Aboyne Academy on August 2, Mearns Academy, Laurencekirk, on August 3, Public Hall, Alford, on August 14, and the Garlogie Inn,on August 15. All events start at 7.30pm.