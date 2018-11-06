Shop is back in family hands

A Banchory retail unit is back in family hands after 10 years.

ABV Crafts Drinks recently opened and is co-owned by Wil Aitken. The shop unit is owned by Wil’s parents who originally ran their own jewellers from it.

The business was launched to help highlight the range and quality of craft drinks made in Scotland. The shop stocks more than 100 Scottish gins, craft beers, selected wines and a growing whiskey selection.

With regular ‘meet the maker’ events, the emphasis is on learning about true Scottish products. The new shop has already proven popular with local people and visitors and aims to offer a friendly and educational experience with its selected craft drinks from around Scotland.

Customers can taste selected gins as well as fill up their own ‘growlers’ with on-tap Fierce beer.

Wil said: “It is fantastic to be part of a local business that is trading out of our family premises – I have fond memories of my parents’ business growing up.

“We have had really positive feedback since opening and the key for us is that the atmosphere in the shop is welcoming and friendly.

“Our aim is to showcase true Scottish craft drinks and our huge selection of gins is always expanding with new products.

“We always aim to find drinks that our customers are hoping to track down, as well as giving them the chance to ‘meet the makers’ at our events.”

The shop is run by the owners of Deeside Distillery and Dusk Bar in Aberdeen and is open six days a week.