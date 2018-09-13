Shop plans at Hill of Banchory

The next phase of a major development taking shape at Hill of Banchory has been signalled.

It follows the sale of the retail element of the project, next to the Deeside Dance Centre and Banchory Sports Village site.

The deal was confirmed this week by Leys Estate Group.

It allows the next stage of the masterplan for the area to move forward.

The group says the retail development will provide an attractive assortment of shop units around a central, tree-lined car parking area in the middle of the Hill of Banchory.

The Co-op has agreed to site a convenience store in the complex and there are several other small shop units, some of which are still available to lease.

Other developments on the Hill of Banchory are also progressing in line with the masterplan.

The long-awaited £7.7million sports village, work on which officially started in February of this year, is on course to open during 2019.

The second phase of Bancon Homes’ Oaklands residential development is also well under way.

It will contain 42 affordable residential flats and houses, and 24 private flats and houses.

Leys Estate Group says it continues to progress interest in the rest of the masterplan site, which lies to the west of Banchory Sports Village.

It has planning permission in principle for a care home and sheltered housing facilities.