Westhill chip shop unwrapped as among Scotland’s best

A Westhill chip bar has been named among Scotland’s best.

Lows Traditional Fish and Chips has been shortlisted for the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year title in the 2019 National Fish & Chip Awards.

It is one of 14 categories in the annual awards which are widely recognised as the industry’s ‘Oscars’.

Lows has been listed among Scotland’s top chip shops and will now go on to compete for the leading UK accolade.

Over the coming weeks, the businesses will undergo a further phase of mystery diner judging inspections in order to whittle the Top 60 down to a Top 20 listing, then a Top 10 shortlist, before the final stage of judging which will take place in London in January, 2019.