Young farmers have it down to a fine art

A Deeside young farmers group is among the finalists in a national hay bale art competition.

Mid Deeside (West Aberdeenshire district) will face five others in the annual contest held by the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYC).

The competition, which is supported by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), attracted 54 entrants from across the country with colourful themes including Halloween, Disney characters, tractors, teddy bears and Humpty Dumpty.

This year, SAYFC members were challenged to include the Scotch Lamb PGI brand in the bale art competition, the timing of which coincides with a major campaign launched by QMS to raise awareness of the product.

Carol McLaren, director of marketing and communications at QMS, said: “The bale art competition offers a fantastic opportunity, particularly during Scotland’s Year of Young People, to showcase the innovation and creativity of Scotland’s young farmers, as well as proudly supporting the industry’s Scotch Lamb brand.

“The energy and enthusiasm which the young farmers have put into their entries this year shines through and we hope it will raise a smile to thousands of people as they enjoy the colourful works of art in fields round the country.”

Finalists will now go head to head and TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, who is a trustee of the STV Children’s Appeal, will judge which artwork deserves to take the overall title.

The bale art contest is in aid of the STV Children’s Appeal, with those enjoying the eye-catching creations encouraged to make a donation that will help support children and young people affected by poverty in Scotland.

Mid Deeside will battle it for the title with Strichen JAC (East Aberdeenshire district), East Mainland (Orkney district), SSS (Clyde and Central district), Avondale (Lanarkshire district), and Strathbogie (Deveron & Speyside district).