Businessman’s invention plan

A Deeside man is looking to market a new rainwater collection product.

Peter Millar, of Aboyne, has developed to working protoype stage his Rainwater Harvesting System (RHS).

The invention collects water flows to a central filter then via a hose to storage.

It can be installed on level or sloping sites and does not require significant ground preparation.

Mr Millar said: “The principal uses for the collected water could include agricultural, horticultural, irrigation and livestock watering.

“The RHS can collect water at locations where the delivery of it is either costly or arduous.”

He is now looking for a relevant business to take part in the marketing of the product.

Mr Millar can be contacted on 013398 86026 or by email at pafmillar@btinternet.com