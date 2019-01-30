Cancer charity’s support groups

A North-east cancer charity has announced its programme of support groups in Banchory.

CLAN Cancer Support will hold a monthly creative writing group at its centre in Posties Walk.

Following a successful meeting on January 18, the group will meet monthly between 1.30pm and 3pm this Friday, February 22, March 5, April 19 and May 10.

The group is open to anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis and is free to attend.

The charity will also be hosting its first coffee morning of 2019 on Friday, February 8, between 10.30am and noon.

Helen Hasnip, CLAN Cancer Support’s Deeside area co-ordinator, said: “The creative writing group is a relaxed and informal group which aims to give individuals

the chance to develop a new skill or hobby, whilst meeting people who may find themselves in a similar situation.

“Space is limited so I would urge anyone interested in attending to get in touch to reserve their place.”