A care home group is hiring for its state-of-the-art facility in Deeside.

Balhousie Care is holding a recruitment event on Saturday (September 1) for Alastrean House in Tarland.

The care home group, which has 25 homes across Scotland, will be offering the chance to find out more about the company from 10am to 2pm at the MacRobert Hall.

There will be group representatives present from all job levels.

Alastrean reopened last year after extensive refurbishment following a major fire.