Cashless bars for Scottish Gin Festival being held in Banchory

The Scottish Gin Festival which is being held in Banchory tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday will be cashless.

Brothers Mungo and Guy Finlayson, of MFGF Events, have organised the event for The Barn.

Guy, left, and Mungo Finlayson

The bars will operate using a mobile app.

True OriGINs events will showcase up to 80 different Scottish gins at four events across the country between February and June.

Mungo, 29, said: “We piloted cashless at our last events of 2018 and they were a great success and so we have decided to make all our festivals cashless.

“For us, the benefits of cashless are huge.

“It massively improves our security as we don’t have to transport large quantities of money to a bank, and we don’t have to worry about the risk of theft.

“For customers it significantly reduces queueing times, which improves their experience.”