Castle ‘sleepover’ award for John

A dedicated employee who slept overnight in a chilly Aberdeenshire castle has received a top award from the National Trust for Scotland.

John Lemon, visitor services supervisor at Craigievar, bedded down for the night following an electrical fault and during heavy snow.

He has now been presented with the conservation charity’s George Waterston Award.

It recognises the contribution of volunteers and staff who go above and beyond in helping the NTS protect the nation’s heritage.

John was nominated for his commitment to Craigievar Castle where he has worked since 2016.

In particular, his efforts were praised for keeping the castle safe and secure during last winter’s incident.

Trust vice-president Professor Hugh Cheape paid tribute to John’s passion for Scotland’s heritage.

John is delighted with the award.

He said: “This is a great honour.

“Like all of my colleagues at the National Trust for Scotland, I do all of this for the love of Scotland.”

Elizabeth Bracher, a volunteer at Kellie Castle in Fife, also received the accolade.