Castle to air on Antiques Roadshow episode

A Deeside castle is to feature on the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow this weekend.

The first of two programmes made at Crathes last summer will be shown on BBC One at 7pm on Sunday.

Presenter Fiona Bruce was joined by a team of experts at the castle in July to offer free advice and valuations to visitors bearing family heirlooms and collectables.

A BBC spokeswoman said: “Crathes Castle and its beautiful gardens hosted a roadshow with a distinctly Scottish flavour, with signed Harry Potter books and ornate silver from Iona.

“But there were also treasures from around the world, including a German art deco figurine, an intricate Italian bracelet and a unique Brooklyn Dodgers baseball with a value as extraordinary as its story.”

The National Trust for Scotland’s operations manager, James Henderson, said: “It was a fabulous day out for everyone involved and, as viewers will see, the weather could not have been better.

“The range of items that people brought to Crathes was both fascinating and surprising.

“It was made clear to me just how many people share our passion to conserve and share our heritage, be it personal in nature or part of our collective national story.”

The second programme made at the castle will be broadcast later in the current series.