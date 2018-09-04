Cat charity’s fundraiser

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers will be making a guest appearance at Ballogie House on Deeside later this month to support a cat charity’s fundraising event.

The pipers have taken part in events as diverse as T in the Park and BBC Proms.

They will be performing at a black tie ball on Saturday, September 29, organised by volunteers at Cats Protection’s Deeside branch.

It is aimed at raising funds, which will support essential cat-care work in the area.

The event will begin at 6.30pm for an evening of fun, food, fundraising and fine music.

Liz Robinson, Deeside branch co-ordinator, said: “All money raised will help us to continue our work with cats, to look after the cats and kittens currently in our care, to maintain the up-keep our cat pens and van while also helping to cover the costs of vet bills.”